Among the new games that will be published by Capcom this year is certainly a particularly interesting title Exoprimal. It is an online third-person shooter where the gamer will have to face immense hordes of dinosaurs and prehistoric beasts of any sort. Today, during the Capcom Showcase 2023, new information regarding the title has been released. In fact, now we know the release date of the game, the date of the next open beta and also the characteristics of some new exoarmature.

Exoprimal will hit shelves on July 14, 2023 but the developers will give way to anyone who wants to try the game in advance by releasing a second one oper beta which will be accessible from 16 June 2023 until 19 June 2023. As mentioned before, today’s trailer also introduces some new exocorazze in a short gameplay video and also how they are used during fights.

In fact, we are talking about real weapons of mass destruction; protagonist of this new video is the New T-Rex, a technologically advanced armor capable of firing different types of ammunition on our prehistoric enemies. What can I say, Exoprimal seems to be a very promising title and if you love shooters to play online with your friends it could undoubtedly be the game for you.