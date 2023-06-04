Exoprimal was shown with a long gameplay videos taken from final version of the game. The sequences, which illustrate the introductory phase of the story, are accompanied by commentary from game director Takuro Hiraoka.

Let us therefore discover the narrative assumptions of the dinosaur shooterwith hordes of huge reptiles invading the planet due to a runaway artificial intelligence, which apparently aims to exterminate the human race by bringing back to earth the most ferocious predators ever seen.

These are elements we talked about in our latest test of Exoprimal, a title that despite having gone a bit under the radar seems to have several interesting things to say and a system with a certain thickness where one undertakes to find out.

In fact, in the game Capcom reaffirms its competence when it comes to combat systems, with the exotute available to characters who each have different characteristics and equipment, but are all capable of giving life to attacks as devastating as they are spectacular.

The big unknown will be to understand if there is a large public ready to accept an experience of this type, sold in a premium format and with a few too many barriers in terms of accessibility: we will find out how things stand on July 14th.