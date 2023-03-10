Capcom has released a new trailer Of Exoprimalwhich confirms the release date of July 14, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC and reveals that the game will be available in the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass since launch.

Not only that, one is on the way too open beta thanks to which players will be able to try this cooperative game based on dinosaurs first. It will take place between Friday 17 and Sunday 19 March 2023. The trailer presented today at the Capcom Spotlight also illustrates the rewards of the Season 1 Survival Pass, which includes free rewards as well as others reserved for a paid premium path.

Set in the year 2040, Exoprimal sees humanity’s existence threatened by waves of dinosaur epidemics across the globe.

A company called Aibius has developed advanced artificial intelligence that can pinpoint the location of impending outbreaks, as well as the exo-suits soldiers use to defend themselves against the invaders, aka dinosaurs. Exoprimal’s main game mode, Dino Survival, sees two teams of five players compete to be the first to complete various PvE and PvP missions.

