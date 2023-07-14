CAPCOM announces that from today Exoprimal is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PCalso playable on Game Pass for all subscribers. In this new IP developed with KING ENGINE players in battle armor will face hordes of ferocious dinosaurs. We can see the launch trailer below.

Milan (14 July 2023) – Capcom, the developer and publisher of global video games, today announced its innovative team-based online action game Exoprimal™ is now available worldwide. Developed with Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE, the all-new intellectual property pits soldiers in futuristic battle armor against countless hordes of ferocious dinosaurs. Exoprimal is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®) and Steam. The game is also available from day one on Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Cloud.

Exoprimal begins in 2040, when dinosaurs reappear all over the world and threaten the existence of humanity. To save the day, the mighty Aibius Corp. deploys its next-generation artificial intelligence Leviathan. This artificial intelligence can predict where dinosaur infestations will occur and send Exofighters to protect the area. These warriors wear advanced armor known as exo-armours, which represent humanity’s greatest hope. The story takes place three years later when an Exofighter patrol unit called the Hammerheads crash-land on a remote island and Leviathan employs them as guinea pigs in a deadly game.

The competition takes place in the main game mode, Dino Survival. In these combat trials, two teams of five Exofighters compete to complete various objectives before their opponents, while also battling hordes of dinosaurs. Dino Survival missions change from game to game based on players progression. Some matches pit teams against each other, while others require rivals to team up to take down major threats like the monstrous Neo T. Rex. Dino Survival also offers player-versus-player (PvP), player-versus-environment (PvE) and random matches.

The choices also extend to what armor players can bring into the fray. Exoprimal features an arsenal of 10 Exo Armors, each of which has a unique set of abilities. Divided into assault, tank, and support classes, each Exo-Armor has a distinct role in dealing with the dino menace and assisting their team. Exofighters can also switch Exo Armor at any time during battle to adapt to the ever-changing situation on the field. Players can tailor their playstyle with loadouts called Rigs, which give Exo Armor additional abilities ranging from increased firepower and defense to increased mobility and healing powers. Modules allow Exofighters to upgrade their Exo Armor and customize their combat performance.

As players progress in Dino Survival, they will unlock new Exo Armor, gear, cosmetic items, and story content. The story of the Hammerheads crew will unfold through missions, cutscenes and “lost data”. This information includes audio recordings, documents and more that can be pieced together in the Analysis Map to solve the mystery behind dinosaur conflicts and epidemics.

Capcom is supporting Exoprimal with robust post-launch updates adding significant new features, starting with a new mode. Savage Gauntlet will launch on July 28, 2023 and will introduce a challenging PvE experience with missions that rotate weekly and can be replayed for higher rankings and rewards. Title Update 1 will arrive on August 17, 2023 with 10 Alpha variant Exocorazze offering new ways to play Dino Survival and Savage Gauntlet. Future title updates will include collaborations with Street Fighter™ 6 And Monster Hunter™Exocorazze in Beta variant, new enemies, stages, missions and more.

The “Deluxe Edition” of is also available in digital format Exoprimal, which includes the “Starter Advantage Kit” and the “Season 1 Survival Pass: Premium Rank” as a limited-time bonus. The “Starter Advantage Kit” contains three more Exo Armor skins and early unlock tickets for the Nimbus, Vigilant, and Murasame Exo Armors. These Exo Armors can also be unlocked through play with the Standard Edition. The Survival Pass rewards players for their progress in the game and comes in free and premium tiers. The Season 1 Premium tier offers 19 additional Exo Armor skins, 10 weapon skins, 4 emotes, 3 stickers, and more.