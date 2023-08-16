CAPCOM released the first Title Update for EXOPRIMAL introducing ten Variant exo-shells within the game. These models will differ quite a bit from their original counterparts as they will be equipped with a set of different weapons thus changing their fighting style. It will be possible to unlock the variant of an Exocorazza simply bringing it to level 20 or by purchasing the Early Access Pass from the shop.

Here are the Exocorazze Variant available:

DEADEYEα: BURST FIRE –​​ This Deadeye is equipped with a shotgun with a short-range spread or five-round burst when scoped. Taking advantage of this double mechanism you can attack the enemy from any distance!

ZEPHYRα: ENERGY CHAKRAM –​​ Fires energy waves from the chakrams on his arms to annihilate enemies at range. Attack power increases when at a suitable distance, so don't get too close to enemies.

BARRAGEα: PARABLE ROCKET –​​​​ His powerful rocket launcher can be charged to deal higher damage and produce larger explosions. Charged rockets have tremendous destructive force. You can also use their explosion to leap into the air and attack from above.

VIGILANTα: FOCUSED SHOOTER –​​ His semi-auto rifle fires a barrage of single bullets. In addition, some shots from the flurry deal extra damage. This variant is easier to handle than the standard version and offers more versatility in numerous situations.

ROADBLOCKα: FORTRESS SHIELD –​​ He is capable of deploying energy shields and mounts a shotgun on his arm that fires waves of buckshot. The arm shield can attract the attention of nearby enemies, then explode and destroy them, then regenerate.

KRIEGERα: CHARGE RIFLE –​​​​ His chargeable shotgun is capable of both covering a large area with fanned shots, as well as concentrating fire on individual targets. Concentrated fire annihilates small dinosaurs, which can deal damage to other enemies they collide with.

MURASAMEα: GLACIAL SLAEL –​​ A variant equipped with a freezing counter. It blocks strikes and converts them into energy, which it then releases to generate a blast of freezing air that freezes nearby enemies and leaves them vulnerable to attack.

WITCHDOCTORα: DUAL RAY –​​ Fires beams of energy that heal allies and damage enemies on impact. A target irradiated by its beams gradually increases recovery or damage dealt.

SKYWAVEα: THUNDER ROAM –​​ Summons a shower of lightning from above to paralyze enemies. Lightning can be charged, transforming into an enhanced version capable of inhibiting the movement of the enemy or inflicting damage.

NIMBUSα: DOUBLE BARREL –​​ A variant equipped with two types of rifles for attack and recovery. Bullets have a wide spread. To make the most of them, you need to fight on the front line, at a short distance from the enemy.

In addition to the ten variants, they will also be available from today 30 new Modules to further customize our Exocorazza. Furthermore, to celebrate the launch of the free update, the software house will give all players a gift a new Skin for Skywave.

I remind you that EXOPRIMAL is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: CAPCOM