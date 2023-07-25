The news came via Twitter (or X, call it what you prefer), where Capcom wrote : “Over a million players have joined the battles in Exoprimal! To commemorate this achievement, a free Skywave skin will be included in the August 16, 2023 update. We’re working on improvements to the game based on player feedback. Thanks for your continued support!”

Exoprimal numbers in the Game Pass era

Exoprimal classes

Exoprimal has surpassed one million players, but obviously this number does not tell us exactly how many sales it has accumulated, given that the game is present on Game Pass. Among other things, we recall that on Steam Exoprimal achieved a peak of 4,522 players at launch: even this figure does not tell us how many sales it has achieved on the Valve platform, but it certainly does not bode well: a more successful game – Resident Evil 4 – has achieved a higher peak, i.e. over 168,000 players.

It is not impossible that a large part of the players come from Game Pass. It should also be considered that everything will depend on long-term success: as a game “as a service”, Exoprimal aims to keep players engaged for months and maybe even years; a small initial success is not enough. Only time will tell how things will go.