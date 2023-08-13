According to Takuro Hiraoka, a crossovers Between Exoprimal And Dino Crisis it is not excluded, if there will be enough demand to do so. For those who don’t know him, Hiraoka is the director of Exoprimal, a Capcom title launched a few weeks ago on PC, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5.

Dino Crisis

Anything can come out of vortexes

Hiraoka brought up the topic in an interview with the magazine Siliconera, in which he linked the arrival of content related to Dino Crisis in Exoprimal only to the request of the fans. That is, if the request will be elevated, something can be done.

Hiraoka sympathetically said that Leviathan, Exoprimal’s artificial intelligence, can make anything possible, so if fans really want to, there will be a crossover between Dino Crisis and Exoprimal.

To learn more about Exoprimal, read our review.

Exoprimal is set on Earth in the year 2040, with dinosaurs having begun reappearing through portals called vortexes. Obviously they created chaos. Humans then went on the counteroffensive, with the help of an artificial intelligence called Leviathan. Unfortunately the latter went crazy and started opening vortexes in bursts, instead of closing them.

As Hiraoka said, Leviathan can make any entity appear from portals, so why not the dinosaurs from Dino Crisis?