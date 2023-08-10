













In an interview with Siliconera, the director of exoprimal was questioned about a crossover with dino crisis. The developer assured that the plot of his most recent title lends itself to it, with that there are time vortices. So if the fans want it, it can happen in the future.

He also expanded his response to another beloved Capcom franchise: Mega Man. The director assured that he would very much like to have an event that brings elements of the blue bomber. Again, due to the nature of the title and the use of robotic suits, it could be possible and it wouldn’t break the gameplay as much.

If these crossovers happen with dino crisis and Megamanthey would not be the first collaborations of exoprimal. After all, Capcom announced before its release that it would feature a guest and cosmetics from Street Fighter. So we need to let Capcom know that we do want this to happen.

What is Exoprimal?

exoprimal is a new game as a service from Capcom that they released during the month of July. Here players compete against each other to complete different objectives. All while being attacked by dinosaurs that an AI brings in from time vortices.

Source: Capcom.

Because dinosaurs and a character similar to the protagonist of dino crisismany thought that it was a new installment. However, it is a completely new franchise with which Capcom seeks to break through in games as a service. Have you already tried it?

