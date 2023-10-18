CAPCOM has released the new update for EXOPRIMALthus introducing collaboration with STREET FIGHTER 6. Starting today all players will be able to get a Ryu-inspired set for Deadeye for free simply by participating in matches in the mode Dino Survival. In the shop it will be possible to purchase a set inspired by Chun-Li for Vigilant and one inspired by Guile for Zephyr at the price of €6.99 each.

Each set will include:

a skin for the Exoarmour

a decal

a pendant

a stamp

an emote

But it didn’t end here. Thanks to the free update, a new map will be introduced, the Oceanic Platformone new final PvE missionthe functionality of Battle Records And new equipment for our Exoarmours. To celebrate the new season The Double EXP campaign will be available from 20 to 24 Octoberwhich will allow us to double the experience of the player’s levels, the Survival Pass and the various Exo-armours.

Furthermore, a series of timed campaigns dedicated to seasonal objects will begin shortly, which we can obtain by participating in Dino Survival games. There Halloween campaign will run from October 20th to November 8th and it will allow us to obtain a Pumpkin Head skin for all Exoarmors. There The Christmas campaign will instead be held from 14 to 27 December and it will allow us to obtain a Santa Hat skin for all Exoarmors.

We leave you now with a new gallery of images, under which you can find further details on the update thanks to the press release released by the company.

Exoprimal™: the highly anticipated crossover with Street Fighter™ 6 is available today in title update 2, along with new content and additional features Milan (18 October 2023): Today, Capcom unveiled a slew of new content for Exoprimal™ with Update 2. This free update includes a new PvE Final Mission type, an additional camp, crossover content with Street Fighter™ 6, new gear, and a comprehensive feature Battle Records. Season 2 begins today and introduces special limited-time events and new cosmetics with the updated Survival Pass. Title Update 2 is available now to all players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows; with Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Cloud; and on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and Steam. Collaboration with Street Fighter 6

Exofighters can now travel the streets of Bikitoa Island with a variety of themed cosmetics Street Fighter™. The collaboration includes three cosmetic sets for Deadeye (Ryu), Zephyr (Guile), and Vigilant (Chun-Li). Each set contains five items: an Exosuit skin, a decal, a charm, a stamp and an emote. Players can obtain the Ryu set for free in the game by participating in Dino Survival matches, while the Chun-Li and Guile sets can be purchased as paid DLC. New PvE final mission: Escape

Title Update 2 features a new PvE Final Mission type. In these “Escape” missions, 10 players join forces to fight their way through hordes of dinosaurs to an extraction point. To achieve victory, everyone must work together and reach the escape device safely before the portal closes. New field: Ocean shelf

The Ocean Platform introduces a new arena to wargaming. This offshore structure features narrow footholds and variable elevation, so players are advised to consider Exosuits and Rigs that can adapt to the terrain. New equipment for Exoarmors

Title Update 2 also brings new Rigs to the hangar. The Edge Strike Rig allows players to teleport into melee range and launch a slash attack. Meanwhile, the Drone Rig unleashes an explosion that obstructs the dinosaurs’ vision and compromises the abilities of the hostile Exofighters. Two new Modules are also available: the Anti-Horde Module, which is resistant to swarms, and the Magnum Module, which can absorb damage. Battle Records

Title Update 2 introduces a feature much requested by the community: Battle Records. This new addition allows players to view existing game data in a wide range of game statistics. Double EXP Campaigns

To celebrate the new season, the first Exoprimal Double ESP event will take place this Friday, October 20, 2023 starting at 05:00AM and running until Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 04:59AM. During this time, players will earn double EXP for Player, Survival Pass, and Suit levels. Timed Campaigns

By playing Dino Survival, players will be able to earn special Exo Armor skins this upcoming holiday season. Halloween campaign Rewards: Pumpkin Head Exo Armor Skin for the 10 standard Exo Armor. Calendar: From Friday 20 October 2023 at 05:00AM until Wednesday 8 November 2023 at 03:59AM.

Christmas campaign Rewards: Santa Hat Exo Armor Skin for the 10 standard Exo Armor. Calendar: from Thursday 14 December 2023 at 04:00AM until Wednesday 27 December 2023 at 03:59AM.

Title 3’s update Exoprimal is coming in January 2024 with the Exo-Armours in Beta variant, a new Neo Triceratops boss enemy, a crossover with Monster Hunter™ and more. More title updates are planned for the future.

Source: CAPCOM