Exoprimal was one of the absolute surprises of Sony PlayStation’s recent State of Play, presenting itself as a bizarre Capcom action based on dinosaursbut after the first trailer there will be room for a more complete presentation during the next one summer.

The Osaka publisher, through the official Twitter account dedicated to the game, has announced that Exoprimal will return to show itself during the summer and further details and information will be disseminated in this period, even if there is not yet a precise timing in this regard.

With the cancellation of E3 2022, it is likely that the game will be part of a presentation entirely dedicated to Capcom, perhaps as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest which will begin in June 2022 and will continue during the summer.

We therefore look forward to learning more about this particular action game from Capcom, which was presented at the recent State of Play of Sony PlayStation and which deceived many, at first, for its references to Dino Crisis, so much so that the fans of the latter were somewhat resentful of the announcement in question.

Set in 2043, the game sees the world at the mercy of dinosaur invasions that literally rain down from the sky, due to bizarre dimensional portals. To fight them, humanity has developed power armor called Exosuit, divided into various specializations such as Assault, Tank and Support.

By composing teams of 5 playersin matches you find yourself having to face the invasion of dinosaurs and at the same time also compete with the opposing teams.