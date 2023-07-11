During the Exoprimal Showcase, the Osaka house illustrated some initiatives planned for after the game’s launch, including a new mode, a collaboration with Monster Hunter, new variations on the Exosuit and many other contents for what looks like a sort of live service for Capcom.

Capcom has posted more information about Exoprimal especially regarding the plan post-launch content for the particular sci-fi shooter with exoskeletons and fierce dinosaurs.

Exoprimal: The post-launch content schedule

Between crossover planned there is one with Monster Hunter and one with Street Fighter 6, which had already been presented previously.

In addition, the “Final Mission” options were illustrated, which will be introduced within the Dino Survival mode offering three options for matchmaking: PvP, PvE and random.

The first pits two teams against each other at the end of matches, the second is all about speed completing objectives, and the third provides an element of mystery with some additional experience bonuses.

They are also already planned three seasons, as reported by Capcom: Season 1 will start from July 28, 2023 and includes the Title Update 1 of August 16 with several new features on the way. Season 2 will arrive later, bringing with it the new map Ocean Platform and, after that, the collaboration with Street Fighter 6. Season 3 introduces beta variants of the Exosuit, the Neo Triceratop as an enemy and a collaboration with Monster Hunter.