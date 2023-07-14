Capcom it reminded us of that dinosaur-based third-person shooter Exoprimal And available from today worldwide, for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. The game is powered by the RE ENGINE and sees futuristic soldiers fighting against creatures that were thought to be extinct. It should be emphasized that Exoprimal is available from day one on Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Cloud, to the delight of all subscribers.

Details about the game

Exoprimal promises a lot of action

As the official press release reminds us, the story of Exoprimal takes place in 2040, when i dinosaurs they reappear all over the world threatening humanity. To deal with this situation, the powerful Aibius Corp. deploys the artificial intelligence Leviathan, able to predict dinosaur infestations and send Exofighters, warriors equipped with advanced armor called Exocorazze, to protect the affected areas. However, three years later, a patrol unit of Exofighters called the Hammerheads crash-land on a remote island and are used as a guinea pig in a dangerous game of death orchestrated by Leviathan herself.

The main game mode of Exoprimal is “Dino Survival“, in which two teams of five Exofighters compete to complete various objectives before their opponents, also fighting against hordes of dinosaurs. Dino Survival missions change from time to time based on the progression of the players, with some matches featuring opposing teams and others that require cooperation between rivals to take down powerful threats such as the fearsome Neo T. Rex. Dino Survival also offers the possibility of both competitive matches between players (PvP) and collaborative against the game environment (PvE), as well as random matches.

Exoprimal players can choose from 10 different ones Exo-armours, each with unique abilities and divided into assault, tank and support classes. Each Exocorax plays a specific role in fighting the dinosaur menace and providing support to their team. Exofighters have the ability to switch Exo Armor during battle to adapt to changing situations on the playfield. Additionally, players can further customize their playstyle through the use of equipment called Rigs, which provide extra abilities to Exo-Armors, such as increased firepower, defense, mobility, and healing capabilities. Modules allow Exofighters to upgrade their Exo Armor and customize their combat performance.

As players progress through the Dino Survival Mode, they will unlock new Exo Armor, gear, cosmetic items, and story content. There history of the Hammerheads crew will unfold through missions, cutscenes and “lost data” that include audio recordings, documents and more. This information can be collected and analyzed on the Analysis Map to solve the mystery behind the conflicts and dinosaur epidemics.

Capcom will support Exoprimal with numerous updates significant after the launch of the game. The first of these updates, called “Savage Gauntlet”, will be available on July 28, 2023 and will introduce a challenging PvE mode with missions that renew weekly and offer ever higher rankings and rewards. The next update, scheduled for August 17, 2023, will include 10 new Alpha variants of the Exo Armors, which will offer new ways to deal with Dino Survival and Savage Gauntlet. Additionally, future updates will include collaborations with Street Fighter 6 and Monster Hunter games, new Exo Armor Beta variants, new enemies, stages, missions, and more.

A “Deluxe Edition” of Exoprimal is also available, offering additional benefits such as the “Starter Advantage Kit” and “Season 1 Survival Pass: Premium Rank” as a limited-time bonus. The “Starter Advantage Kit” includes three additional Exo Armor skins and Early Unlock Tickets for Exo Armor Nimbus, Vigilant, and Murasame. However, these Exo Armors can also be obtained in the Standard Edition of the game. The Survival Pass rewards players for their progress through the game and offers free and premium tiers. The Season 1 premium tier offers 19 additional Exo Armor skins, 10 weapon skins, 4 emotes, 3 stickers, and more.