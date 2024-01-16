Season 3 of EXOPRIMAL will leave on Thursday January 18thwith the biggest update since launch that will bring the collaboration with Monster Hunter and many other new contents.

In the press release issued by CAPCOM all the new features are detailed, together with some previews of the Season 4 which will be available from April.

We remind you that EXOPRIMAL is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Game Pass. Below the trailer you will find further details.

Exoprimal™ Season 3 brings a Monster Hunter™ collaboration, new bosses, suit variations and more

Milan (16 January 2024) – Get ready, Exofighters! This week Capcom welcomes the arrival of Season 3 of Exoprimal™. On Thursday, January 18, 2024, the team-based action game will debut its biggest update yet, including the highly anticipated collaboration with Monster Hunter™new Exo Armor in Beta variant, a battle against the Neo Triceratops boss, the Jungle map, new equipment, new seasonal events and more.

Collaboration Exoprimal x Monster Hunter

This week, monster tracks will start appearing in Dino Survival games. After collecting a certain number of tracks, players will trigger a special mission Monster Hunter. In this scenario, the Exofighters will face Rathalos, the iconic fire-breathing wyvern known as the “King of the Sky”, and hordes of Velociprey in a cooperative boss fight alongside a 10-player hunting party. 1

The crossover also features special cosmetic sets inspired by monsters and hunter armor Monster Hunter. 2 Exofighters can wear a Rathalos armor skin for Murasame, a Kirin armor skin for Skywave, a Nergigante armor skin for Barrage, and a Rajang monster skin for Roadblock. These cosmetic sets also include a variety of themed Comm Wheel emotes, charms, decals and stamps Monster Hunter.

Neo Triceratops boss fight

Rathalos isn't the only boss fight debuting in Season 3 of Exoprimal. A Neo Triceratops is also summoned to the games for another exciting 10-player co-op battle! This enormous creature has grown and mutated to gain unnatural strength. He can strike enemies from afar by shooting spikes and has the power to enlarge his horns when charging into melee. To defeat this new fearsome opponent, the Exofighters will have to collaborate with each other with a respawn limit.

New Exo Armor in Beta variant

In Season 3, Exofighters will also have a collection of new Beta variant Exoarmor available to equip. These Beta variants have unique weapons and playstyles that set them apart from standard Exoarmor models and Alpha variants.

Deadeye β: Energy Machine Gun – This model is equipped with an energy machine gun that can continue to fire suppressive fire without reloading, as long as it does not overheat.

This variant's flamethrower obliterates ranged enemies with devastating inferno. Monster Hunter Roadblock Set – This suit's shield absorbs damage and unleashes it as a powerful ranged counterattack.

This suit's shield absorbs damage and unleashes it as a powerful ranged counterattack. Monster Hunter Skywave Set – Healing allies allows this suit to gain energy that can be used to form protective barriers capable of safeguarding the team from damage.

A variety of new equipment and modules will also be available, offering even more customization in combat.

Welcome to the Jungle

The Jungle is a new map for wargames. This tropical forest in the heart of Bikitoa Island features dense terrain. Exofighters are encouraged to consider using equipment suitable for close-range and medium-range combat. Data indicates that jumping over obstacles to launch surprise attacks on unsuspecting enemies is also very effective!

New limited-time events

Lunar Campaign – Wednesday 31 January 2024 – Monday 12 February 2024

Exofighters can ring in the new year by unlocking a skin for Lion's hat

Dance for all 10 original Exoarmors.

Chocolate Campaign – Tuesday 13 February 2024 – Thursday 29 February 2024

Exofighters can unlock a Chocolate Exo Armor skin for all 10 original skins to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Double XP campaign – Thursday 18 January 2024 – Monday 22 January 2024

Other Double XP campaigns will take place at later dates.

The release of Season 4 of Exoprimal is scheduled for April 2024 and will include:

“Time Loop Rebellion” – A new 10-player cooperative challenge mode.

A “Custom Game” mode that allows Exofighters to send invitations to friends playing on other platforms, enjoy the story together, and choose their preferred game settings.

Additional Exoarmours in Beta variant

A third collaboration with Capcom

New rigs, modules and more

Exoprimal is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and PC via Steam. The Deluxe Edition is also on sale on the Microsoft Store and Steam.

1. The initial period of availability of the Monster Hunter Collaborative Mission will be from Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7:00 PM PST to Monday, February 12, 2024 at 6:59 PM PST.