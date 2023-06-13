During the’Xbox Games Showcase Extended we saw it again in action Exoprimalwhere for the occasion Capcom showed new game sequences and talked about the mode Savage Gauntlet.

Savage Gauntlet is a fully dedicated multiplayer mode PvE, therefore without clashes between players, created on the basis of the requests of the players who participated in the previous testing sessions. Players will therefore have to work together to complete various objectives and face hordes of hungry dinosaurs.

Furthermore, for the occasion the appointment of the second phase of the open beta of Exoprimal was remembered, which will be available from 16 to 19 June. For the occasion, it will also be possible to try the initial stages of the game and the 10-player cooperative missions.

This is the last chance to try the game before the launch, scheduled for July 14 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, One and Game Pass.

L’Xbox Games Showcase Extended is Microsoft’s event where it offers insights, interviews with developers, and never-before-seen gameplay videos of the games showcased during the main show that aired on June 11, as well as other titles produced by third parties. You will find all the announcements and news of this and other summer events in our hub of the Multiplayer.it Summer of Games 2023.