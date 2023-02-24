Pending official information, it seems that something is moving up Exoprimalwithin the Playstation Storewith files related to a open beta which have been detected in the Sony platform database, suggesting its next arrival.

Exoprimal is the new action shooter from Capcom, characterized by a particular science fiction setting that mixes a post-apocalyptic and hyper-technological future with invasions of war dinosaurs, with hordes of creatures to be killed before they conquer the surface of the planet.

The game is expected to be released in 2023 but it doesn’t yet have a precise release date, however there seems to be an open beta on the way: as reported by the “PSN Releases” Twitter account, which scans the PlayStation Network database in order to anticipate any digital releases, it seems an open beta linked to Exoprimal has appeared.

Identified with the code CUSA36597, according to the source it is an open and public beta of Exoprimal, which should therefore be launched shortly allowing everyone to be able to try the Capcom game in advance. Probably, this could also mean that theexit of the title is not far off, considering that an open beta already gives the idea of ​​a rather complete game, in terms of systems.

In fact, the game was rated by the ESRB just this week, perhaps indicating that the process towards a full release is well underway. In the meantime, we await information from Capcom, also recalling the new trailer from Tokyo Game Show 2022.