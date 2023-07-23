Exoprimal it hit stores last week but the launch is just the beginning of its journey. As a good live service, in fact, Capcom will continue to update its creature over time with constant injections of new content. In this regard the July 28th will be introduced Savage Gauntlet mode.

Savage Gauntlet is a fully dedicated multiplayer mode PvEtherefore without clashes between players, built on the basis of requests from players who participated in the testing sessions prior to the release, in which they will have to work together to complete various objectives and face hordes of hungry dinosaurs.

“It’s just you, your team of 5 and ei dinosaurs”, explains the team with a post on Steam, revealing that there will be leaderboards. “No rival Exofighters, no dominators. Mastery of your exosuits and teamwork as you take on specifically designed endgame content with encounters and challenges at the upper end of the difficulty spectrum will determine your success.”