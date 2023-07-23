Exoprimal it hit stores last week but the launch is just the beginning of its journey. As a good live service, in fact, Capcom will continue to update its creature over time with constant injections of new content. In this regard the July 28th will be introduced Savage Gauntlet mode.
Savage Gauntlet is a fully dedicated multiplayer mode PvEtherefore without clashes between players, built on the basis of requests from players who participated in the testing sessions prior to the release, in which they will have to work together to complete various objectives and face hordes of hungry dinosaurs.
“It’s just you, your team of 5 and ei dinosaurs”, explains the team with a post on Steam, revealing that there will be leaderboards. “No rival Exofighters, no dominators. Mastery of your exosuits and teamwork as you take on specifically designed endgame content with encounters and challenges at the upper end of the difficulty spectrum will determine your success.”
Lots of content arriving in the following weeks as well
In our review of Exoprimal we praised the combat system, the variety of Exocorazze and game modes, but criticized the repetitiveness of the gameplay and the amount of content. All defects which, however, could be filed or eliminated thanks to the next updates.
The first thick update, the Title Update 1, will be available starting August 16 and will include among other things 10 Alpha variants of the exosuits. A second update will be released later and will add a map, new models, modules and a new final mission. A third update will add more exotute variants and Neo Triceratops.
