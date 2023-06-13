Among the protagonists of the Capcom Showcase of June 2023 could not be missing Exoprimal, Capcom’s multiplayer dinosaur-based action shooter coming to PC, console and Game Pass next July 14th. For the occasion, a new trailer was presented and the announcement was made second open beta.

Let’s start with this last point. This new open access test phase will take place between 02:00 Italian on 16 June until 01:59 on 19 June. To play, you must use your Capcom ID or create one via this address.

It is therefore an excellent opportunity to try the game if you missed the previous beta. Not only that, this time it will be possible too try the initial stages of the game, some story missions and 10 player co-op missions. There are also a series of changes made taking into account player feedback. By participating in the Exoprimal open beta and completing the dedicated survey, you will receive a download code to download the Lightning (Zephyr) exocorazza skin in the full game.

Also during today’s presentation, we learned that based on player suggestions, the developers have decided to introduce a competitive mode at the launch of Exoprimal in which the team that completes the mission fastest wins, without clashes between players. The Capcom Showcase is the summer showcase of the Japanese company where it presents the games in development at its studios, from Resident Evil to Dragon’s Dogma, from Street Fighter to Monster Hunter. Find all the news announced during this and all the other summer events in our hub Multiplayer.it Summer of Games.