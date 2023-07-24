Exoplanets | A giant mirror was found in space – the clouds of a highly reflective exoplanet are metallic

Giant a mirror has been found in the universe.

It is the exoplanet LTT9779b. Its Cloud Cover reflects a rare amount of light that hits it from the parent star, i.e. about 80 percent.

Indeed, it is the most reflective planet ever discovered. And after all, more than 6,000 exoplanets have been found since 1992.

Exoplanets are planets that orbit a star other than our own Sun.

The planet the high reflectivity is due to the ultra-hot planet being covered by metallic clouds. The temperature on the sunny side of the planet is about 2,000 degrees.

The mirror planet is the size of Neptune. It orbits its parent planet in less than a day, 19 hours.

Unfortunately, the planet shines bright more than 260 light years away, so this big imager isn’t much fun for the people of planet Earth.

The mirror planet can be compared, for example, to the planet Venus, which is the brightest object in the starry sky after the Moon.

Venus’s thick cloud layer reflects about 75 percent of the light that reaches its surface from the Sun.

By comparison, our own blue-white Earth, with its clouds and seas, reflects about 30 percent of the light that falls on us from the Sun.

Found the diameter of the mirror planet is just under five times the diameter of the Earth. That makes it the largest mirror surface ever found.

“Imagine a hot world very close to its parent star, with heavy metallic clouds floating above you. Titanium drops rain down from there”, describes the strange world James Jenkins, co-author of the study.

He is an astronomer at Diego Portales University in Chile.

Titanium is a shiny element with a high melting point, more than 1,600 degrees Celsius.

“ “It’s a planet that shouldn’t exist.”

A mirror planet was first discovered by the exoplanet searchers of the US space agency NASA research satellite Tess. The year was 2020.

However, the special reflectivity of the planet was revealed only later. The European Space Agency’s ESA research satellite Cheops, which also hunts for exoplanets, studied it in more detail.

Astronomers use albedo to describe the reflectivity of objects in space.

Albedo, or reflectivity, measures a body’s ability to reflect the radiation hitting it. Albedo describes the ratio of radiation that hits an object and is reflected from it.

The fully reflective surface is white. It has an albedo of 100. Completely black absorbs all the radiation that hits it, and therefore has an albedo of 0.

From the mirror planet was initially predicted to have a low albedo.

Its surface temperature was estimated to be around 2,000 degrees Celsius. So it should be far too much to form water vapor clouds.

The high temperature should also make LTT9779b too hot for the formation of metallic clouds.

“It’s a planet that shouldn’t exist,” says the co-author of the study and a researcher at the Côte d’Azur Observatory Vivien Parmentier. According to calculations, the parent star should heat the barren planet to pieces.

Planet prompted scientists to formulate new theories about how metallic clouds form.

“We realized that we should think of cloud formation like water that appears in the bathroom after a hot shower,” says Parmentier.

If a lot of hot water flows from the faucet in the bathroom, clouds of steam form in the room. The air is eventually saturated with steam.

Researchers believe that LTT9779 b got its metal cloud and reflectivity when its gas ring became saturated with silicates, i.e. compounds of silicon and oxygen.

There was also titanium that vaporized due to the scorching hot temperature. It formed clouds.

Planet is also strange in another way.

Astronomers have discovered many such large planets that orbit below their parent star in a day. They have been nicknamed “hot Jupiter.”

Hot Jupiters are about ten times larger in diameter than Earth. There are also planets whose diameter is smaller than hot Jupiters.

Over here there is room for other planets in between. Exoplanet researchers call the region “Neptune’s wilderness.” LTT9779b is only slightly larger than the ice giant, Neptune.

“We believe that it is the metal clouds that help the planet survive in this hot desert,” says the leader of the study and a researcher at the Marseille Astrophysics Laboratory Sergio Hoyer.

“Clouds reflect light. They prevent the planet from heating up too much and also preventing too much moisture from evaporating from the surface.”

The group’s research was published by a scientific journal

Astronomy & Astrophysics

.

Correction July 24 at 11:15: Added to the caption that it is an illustration.