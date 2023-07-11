Paris. A world on fire raining droplets of titanium: The brightest planet yet detected outside the solar system has just revealed its secrets to astronomers, according to a study published yesterday.

This strange exoplanet, located more than 260 light-years from Earth, reflects 80 percent of the light from the star it orbits, according to new observations from the European space telescope Cheops (Characterizing ExoPlanet Satellite).

It is the first exoplanet to match the glow of Venus, the brightest object in the night sky except for the Moon.

Discovered in 2020, this Neptune-sized planet is called LTT9779b and it orbits its star in just 19 hours.

Due to this proximity, the temperature of its illuminated face rises up to 2 thousand degrees, a temperature considered too high for clouds to form.

However, the reflectivity of LTT9779b indicates the presence of clouds.

“It was really an enigma,” according to Vivien Parmentier, a researcher at the Côte d’Azur Observatory and co-author of a study published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

The researchers “considered the formation of these clouds in the same way that condensation occurs in a bathroom after a hot shower,” the expert explained in a press release.

Like the effect of very hot water in a bath, a burning stream of metal and silicate – the stuff glass is made of – supersaturates LTT9779b’s atmosphere until metallic clouds form.

However, the planet had other surprises in store.

Neptune’s hot desert

To date, the only exoplanets known to revolve around their star so fast (in less than 24 hours) are gas giants 10 times the size of Earth or rocky planets half the size.

But LTT9779b is about five times the size of Earth and is located in an area astronomers call the “Neptune hot desert,” where planets this size “shouldn’t exist,” Parmentier summarized.

In addition, astronomers did not expect to find any type of atmosphere on this exoplanet due to its proximity to the star, which normally “drags” any type of gaseous formation.

After much research they found the explanation: “The metallic clouds of LTT9779b act like a mirror”, reflecting light and preventing the atmosphere from disintegrating, according to Maximilian Guenther, the project’s chief scientist. Cheops of the European Space Agency (ESA).

They act “a bit like a shield” like the ones that protect “spaceships in the old episodes of the series Star Trek”, indicated to Afp.

This research marks “an important step” because it shows how a planet the size of Neptune can survive in such an environment, the scientist added.

The telescope Cheops it was sent into space in 2019 to explore the planets discovered outside the solar system.

He measured the reflective power of LTT9779b, comparing the light before and after the exoplanet disappeared behind its star.