The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, dismissed the commander of the Army, General Júlio César de Arruda, this Saturday, 21. Arruda, appointed by Lula during the Bolsonaro government, took office on December 30, 2022, which makes He was the head of the Land Force who spent the least time in office since the end of the military regime: it was just 23 days.

According to an article in the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, the resignation of the commander was due to an accumulation of factors, such as Arruda’s refusal to allow arrests in the camp in front of the Army Headquarters after the attacks in Praça dos Três Poderes , on January 8, and his resistance to exonerate Army Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, known as “Colonel Cid”.

The exonerated general was replaced by the then military commander of the Southeast, General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, who is a friend of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso, rejected the possibility of a coup after Lula’s election and was even called ‘watermelon’ by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro.

precedent

In the entire re-democratization, only two other Army commanders stayed less than a year in office – both appointed by former President Jair Bolsonaro. They were Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, who headed the force for just over 11 months, between April 20, 2021 and March 31, 2022, and Marco Antônio Freire Gomes, who succeeded him for 9 months, until December 30, when he was replaced by Arruda.

There is another lightning passage in command of the Force during the period of the military dictatorship. General Vicente de Paulo Dale Coutinho was appointed to head the Ministry of the Army (the position’s previous nomenclature) at the beginning of Ernesto Geisel’s government, on March 15, 1974, but held the position for less than two months, dying on the 27th. of May of the same year.