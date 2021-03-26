Among the many announcements of indie games during the ID @ Xbox event, Exomecha confirms its launch in August and shows new gameplay. What we have seen is a general sample of how this interesting game will look and play. As you already know, ExoMecha is a free, online, competitive first-person shooter game that takes place on a planet called Omecha. The game offers players an immersive experience with high-quality visuals, flexible gameplay.

Plus, you’ll have access to giant mechs, unique gadgets and abilities, and of course, boss battles. The promise of the game is that it will offer a unique gameplay with unlimited possibilities on how to participate in combat. Without a doubt, it is great news to know that ExoMecha confirms its launch in August, the date on which we can also try it for free.

ExoMecha confirms its August launch

To survive on Omecha, you will need to use your custom character with your gadgets and abilities. As you can see the gameplay presented during today’s event, there will be a lot of action and combat options, in addition to weapons and an enormous capacity for destruction. Now that ExoMecha confirms its launch in August, we can only wait to test the game and decide if it is what we expect or not.

However, if you like action games, you will undoubtedly find a fairly high rate in this game that will give you enormous satisfaction. Furthermore, it has already been previously confirmed that the ExoMecha will run at 4K and 120fps, although probably not simultaneously. We will also have future confirmations of this.