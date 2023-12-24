A caravan of nearly 10,000 migrants, of two dozen nationalities, began its journey from the southern border of Mexico to the north of the American continent this Sunday, December 24. This is what will possibly be the largest this year and comes just days before a high-level US delegation visits Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss new measures to contain migration in the region.

The year is about to end, but migrations towards the north of the American continent do not stop. This Sunday, December 24, a new caravan made up of more than 10,000 migrants, according to the EFE news agency, left from the southern border of Mexico.

The migrants, of at least 24 nationalities, left from Tapachula, a city in the state of Chiapas that borders Guatemala. The first stop is Álvaro Obregón, where they will spend a complex Christmas between hardships and deprivation.

“Really the option is to walk, I rely on the caravan, because it is where we feel safer with Latin brothers who are leaving with a new dream, with a hope for life,” Jesús Silva, of Venezuelan nationality, told EFE.

This Sunday's caravan is a group made up, for the most part, of complete families, many of them with children.

In dialogue with the EFE news agency, the Civil Protection delegate, Julissa Esther Briones Magaña, recommended that the migrant population safeguard their health and that of their children. In addition, she asked drivers to be cautious when traveling along the route along which the caravan is advancing.

Today's images are not new. This year was marked by the massive caravans that sought to cross Central America and Mexico, many times to reach the United States.

However, according to Luis Rey García Villagrán, director of the Center for Human Dignification (CDH), this could be the largest this year and could even exceed 15,000 people.

“Today we are the poorest of the poorest of those who are at the peak of need, those of us who do not have money to pay for visas or polleros,” said Villagrán.

The caravan embarked on its journey to the north of the continent just days before the visit of a high-level delegation from the United States to Mexico, which seeks to address the growing migratory flow in the region. The meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, scheduled for Wednesday, will be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken; the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the White House national security advisor, Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Without documents and far from regularization

Many of the migrants who make up the caravan joined the group after long periods of waiting in Tapachula, where they requested asylum permits that never arrived.

“We have been waiting here for three or four months with no response,” Cristian Rivera of Honduras told the AP. And he added: “Hopefully with this march there will be a change and we can get the permission we need to head north.”

The caravan began the journey north through Mexico just days before the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Mexico City to discuss new agreements aimed at controlling the surge of migrants seeking enter the United States. © Edgar Hernandez Clemente / AP

José Wilmer Fernández Caballero, of the same nationality, is experiencing a similar situation, who assured that the permit he obtained in Tapachula has not regularized his situation. According to him, the document has not been considered valid by the immigration authorities.

“It was useless to spend so much time in Tapachula, wasted time, they always take me off and return me, here we have a positive resolution, but they always take me off the combi (bus) and tell me that it is worthless,” he stated for EFE.

The situation of these migrants is shared by thousands of others. This year, according to UNHCR figures, as of November 30, a total of 136,934 people requested asylum in Mexico. Tapachula received about half.

López Obrador's new immigration measures

On Friday, President López Obrador announced plans to reduce the migratory flow after a conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden. In addition, he announced that he will collaborate with Washington to control critical points on the border.

In a conference, he confirmed cooperation with Washington to strengthen border control in southern Mexico.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reacts during a press conference in which he mentioned that his government plans to reinforce measures aimed at containing migration, while seeking to help the United States deal with the record number of people trying to reach the border. American, in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, Mexico, December 22, 2023. © via Reuters / Presidency of Mexico

However, the president emphasized that it is not just about “containment” but about comprehensively addressing the migration phenomenon. In this sense, the president stressed that the emphasis should not only be placed on security, but that the conditions of the countries of origin must also be taken into account. In this regard, he said that political conflicts must be “unlocked” in several Latin American nations so that people are not forced to migrate.

It remains to be seen if the meeting with the US delegation results in measures with a different approach to those applied this year in Mexico.

Some that have not been entirely effective and that are evidenced in figures like this: so far this year, Mexico has detected more than 680,000 migrants living irregularly in the country.

