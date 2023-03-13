Due to the economic crisis of Venezuela about 42,000 doctors and nurses have left that country according to the Venezuelan Medical Federation (FMV).

However, the FMV did not specify how long this exodus of medical personnel has occurred.

The president of the FMV, Douglas León Natera, quoted by the DW portal, complained about the working conditions of human health talent in the neighboring country: “Doctors and health professionals earn miserable salaries and, in response to socioeconomic demands, the government violates their labor rights by refusing to discuss collective bargaining.”

León Natera added that “the low wages and the government’s persecution of the workers caused the massive resignation and migration of doctors of all specialties.”

The union leader exposed the difficult situation of hospitals in Venezuela due to the constant failures of the water and electricity services, to which is added the problems of provision of medicines, surgical equipment, stretchers and maintenance of elevators.

León revealed to that medium that despite the fact that on several occasions they have asked the government of President Nicolás Maduro to implement a hospital recovery plan, to date they have not received a response.

However, at the beginning of this month, the NGO Médicos por la Salud, based on the annual report of the National Hospital Survey (ENH), pointed out that last year “Hospital care indices in Venezuela registered a relative improvement in relation to previous years, although the situation in the area continues to be critical.”



“A discrete increase of 36.9 average emergency beds available in each hospital (2022), versus 35.1, in 2021; and an average of 3.6 operational wards in 2022, versus 3.5 in 2021,” he specified. the NGO.

According to the aforementioned survey, there is also a slight improvement in health personnel. There has been a “discreet increase, going from 10.1 residents, on average, in an emergency in 2019, to 11 in 2022, and the number of specialist doctors and nurses has remained stable.”

*With information from DW