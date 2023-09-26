At least 20 people died in an explosion last night at a fuel storage facility near Stepanakert, the capital of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Local Armenian authorities said 290 people were admitted to hospitals, dozens of them “still in critical condition.” The Guardian reports it. The causes of the explosion, which occurred while residents were queuing to refuel their cars, remain unknown.

Meanwhile, there is a biblical exodus from the disputed Armenian exclave: the Armenian government has declared that 13,350 refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh have arrived on its territory. “As of 8:00 on September 26, 13,350 forcibly displaced people entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh,” Yerevan said. The evacuations began between Sunday and Monday, in the wake of the flash military operation which saw the Azerbaijani army take control of almost all of Nagorno Karabakh, the separatist enclave in Azerbaijani territory but inhabited mainly by ethnic Armenians.