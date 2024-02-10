The studio Archetype Entertainment has announced that Certain Affinity and the co-developer Of Exodusthe action adventure with RPG elements and a sci-fi setting recently announced for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Presented at The Game Awards 2023 last December, Exodus is developed by the new team founded by James Ohlena veteran developer who worked on the likes of the first two Baldur's Gate and Star Wars: Knights of the Republic).

Certain Affinity, on the other hand, is a development team known for its contribution in various high-level games such as Left 4 Dead, Call of Duty, Doom (2016) and various chapters of the Halo series, including Halo Infiniteon which the studio was apparently creating a now apparently canceled Battle Royale mode.

“This game introduces an extremely innovative and expansive world,” Ohlen said in a press release. “We are creating a new universe that we hope is the beginning of a decade-long narrative adventure for players. I have known Max Hoberman (the founder of Certain Affanity ed.) for a long time and I am excited to collaborate with Certain Affinity on a project. With the With his support and the addition of his exceptional team we are thrilled to bring this new AAA sci-fi universe to life.”