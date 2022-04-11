The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has approved the reimbursement of Creonipe 35.000 * of Viatrisin the high-dose formulation of 420 mg pancrelipase, as replacement therapy with pancreatic enzymes for the treatment ofexocrine pancreatic insufficiency (Ipe). Patients now have one at their disposal new therapeutic opportunity reimbursed – the company comments in a note – which joins Creon 10,000, so far the only therapy reimbursed in Italy for the treatment of all patients with Ipe, a condition that occurs when, due to the insufficient activity of pancreatic digestive enzymes, normal digestion cannot be maintained. And which is often related to damage to the pancreas, caused by several factors: certain diseases such as advanced chronic pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, diabetes mellitus, but also by consequences of some types of surgical resection of the gastrointestinal tract such as pancreatectomy or gastrectomy. (Video)

A scenario, therefore, in which an early and accurate diagnosis, together with the administration of an appropriate enzyme replacement therapy (Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Pert) – continues the note – can significantly contribute to the improvement of the nutritional and health status of patients. “If not treated properly, IPE can lead to malnutrition, with a major impact on quality of life due to persistent gastrointestinal symptoms.you. In cancer patients, then, a state of malnutrition influences the treatment schedules, with an impact on survival “, explains Massimo FalconiUnit Director of the pancreas Surgery and Pancreas Clinical & Translational Research Center IRCCS San Raffaele hospital in Milan and president of the Italian study Pancreas (AISP).

The approval of the reimbursement of Creonipe 35,000 by Aifa – continues the note – provides a new treatment opportunity for patients, allowing a significant improvement in terms of appropriateness and maximization of the effectiveness of the treatment, with the achievement of a adequate target dose, difficult to reach with lower dosages. This important milestone testifies to the value of collaboration between scientific societies and companies, for a synergistic commitment in the area of ​​pancreatic diseases and chronic pancreatitis “.

A turning point – continues the note – which will allow us to optimize the implementation of Pert also in cancer patients with pancreatic cancer, for which the results of clinical studies showed a significantly improved overall survival in patients undergoing pancreaticoduodenectomy and treated with pancreatic enzymes, with a median survival of 33.1 vs 26.7 months. This figure is also confirmed in patients with unresectable pancreatic cancer for whom significantly prolonged survival was reported compared to standard chemotherapy alone4 (189 vs 95 days, respectively).

“This decision by Aifa marks an important step forward, long overdue, in an area characterized by high unmet needs on the part of patients”, he declares Francesco de Lorenzo, president of the Federation of voluntary associations in oncology (Favo). “The reimbursement of high-dose formulation allows Creonipe 35,000 to expand access to treatment by all patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiencyFavoring the therapeutic adherence through the daily intake of fewer medicinal capsule, with a positive implication on the quality of life and the state of patients’ health. “

“With the approval of the reimbursement of Creonipe 35,000, Italian patients will also be able to have this option for the treatment of IPE, like patients living in other European countries, who already have it available”, he adds. Laura Borgna, Head of Hospital Care Business Unit and Policy & Market access of Viatris in Italy. “This result testifies to Viatris’ commitment in this therapeutic area. A result achieved thanks to the partnership with scientific societies and patient associations to reduce the impact of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and malnutrition in subjects suffering from pancreatic diseases “.