Exo Rally Championship is the new game from the authors of the fantastic Exo One. Introduced at PC Gaming Show 2023, is a racing game set in space, which appears to share the same engine as Exo One. The presentation trailer molts some of the scenarios in which we will play and the complications we will encounter. You can find it below.

We read the official description of the game:

Exo Rally Championship is the most dangerous off-road racing event in the galaxy. Welcome to the last frontier of racing – remote, uncharted and extreme exoplanetary rallying.

Take the wheel of advanced thruster-enhanced RCS rovers and master a brutally realistic racing simulation. Conquer unforgiving and inhospitable alien landscapes, speeding between stages on procedurally generated levels filled with weather and terrain challenges ready to damage your vehicle. Dive into a career mode inspired by Earth’s legendary rally events and customize, tune and repair your rover to optimize performance in different environments. Push the limits of speed and control as you take on the most intense off-road rally event in the galaxy.

Embark on a journey from underdog to champion, climbing the ranks and competing against the best teams for the ultimate Exo Rally Championship title.

Let’s see what they are characteristics of the game:

Wild and unexplored planets, ferocious weather, extreme temperatures and winds, otherworldly land formations and no roads in sight

Hardcore off-road physics simulation, realistic tire models, drivetrains, suspension and damage

Limited fuel RCS-style thrusters for jumps, landings, aerial control and more to help manage treacherous and “truly off-road” environments

Procedurally generated planets and stadiums mean no two games are alike A rich career mode based on real-world rally, Baja and Dakar events

Progress through racing teams, rising from fighters to the back of the pack to compete with the best of the best for the Exo Rally Championship title

An in-depth management layer that allows you to customize, tune and repair your rover

Share spawn seeds with friends to spawn the same levels and compete for the best times