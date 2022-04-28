Through the pages of the PlayStation Blog, Exbleative announced that Exo One is also in the pipeline on PS5 and PS4 after the success achieved on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. The sci-fi adventure will be available on Sony consoles during the course of thesummer. The announcement is accompanied by a trailer, which you can admire in the player above.

PS5 players with a high refresh rate TV or monitor will be able to play Exo Phase a 120fps. In addition, the developers have integrated some extra functions for the Dualsense, with the haptic feedback that will behave differently depending on the terrain and the climate of each planet, while the resistance of the triggers will simulate the resistance of the wind while flying, thus creating a ‘ even more immersive experience.

In Exo One, players will embark on a travel through time and space using an alien probe capable of manipulating gravity in a unique way. During the adventure we will explore numerous environments, from terrestrial deserts to fantastic gas giants.

If you want to know more we suggest you read our review of Exo One by Simone Tagliaferri, which states: “Exo One is an atypical title and should be considered as such. Judging it with the traditional criteria it does not seem to be exceptional: it does not last long (it ends in less than three hours); it does not offer much to do apart from running (and its variants) and does not get lost in explanations, leaving some parts of the plot obscure. Yet, if we try to interpret it with a different sensitivity and let ourselves be carried away by its profound vision of space and the future, the judgment changes radically. The truth is that Exbleative is one of those titles capable of turning into a wonderful journey, regardless of all other possible considerations.“