Alessia Rovegno He arrived last Tuesday, January 3, in New Orleans, United States, to prepare the last details of his participation in Miss Universe 2022, which will begin on January 14. For this, the daughter of Bárbara Cayo has counted, throughout her entire preparation to represent Peru, with the support of the former beauty queen Jessica Newton. Likewise, she has shown that she has had a noticeable improvement in terms of her catwalk and oratory, an aspect that was harshly questioned months ago.

The Peruvian audience counts on her for this important feat and not only has she positioned herself as one of the favorite Latino candidates, but she has also won winks from renowned missologists and, recently, from a former Miss Universe juror for the 2019 edition. .

Exjuror of Miss Universe surrenders to Alessia Rovegno

She was the Venezuelan actress and ex-model Gaby Espino who turned to her social networks to show her full support for Alessia Rovegno at the gates of her debut at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. A few hours after the model leaves Miami for New Orleans, she posted some photos of her on her social networks. “Last day in Miami. Tomorrow we are going to Miss Universe my (Peru) !!!!!!!! Pay attention”.

This publication did not go unnoticed by Gaby Espino, who decided to leave an encouraging comment that surprised more than one. She assured that Rovegno would be the next Miss Universe 2022. “You are going to win, you are the most beautiful!!”, wrote the outstanding interpreter.

Alessia Rovegno is about to participate in Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Alessia Rovegno/Instagram

Alessia Rovegno boasts her eloquent oratory in English

Since her arrival in the land of Uncle Sam, Alessia Rovegno has not stopped documenting the activities she has been carrying out around her candidacy for Miss Universe 2022. One of them was to show the progress she has made regarding her oratory in English.

In a video clip that she shared through her social platforms, Alessia smiled on camera and impressed her fans with her ease and fluency in speaking the foreign language.

Colombian missologist is impressed with the beauty of Alessia Rovegno

A few days before the start of the 2022 Miss Universe edition, Alessia Rovegno continues to accumulate points in her favor by exposing herself as one of the favorite candidates for the beauty pageant. This time, the young woman was praised by another foreign missologist, beauty expert Luis Alfonso Borrego.

The Colombian presenter also highlighted the evolution that Hugo García’s partner has had throughout their preparation for the contest. “I feel that, of all of them, the one that has the best impact is Alessia,” he said.

Driver and missologist ‘Lucho’ Borrego full of praise for Alessia Rovegno. Photo: Capture/Instagram/Alessia Rovegno

Alessia Rovegno receives a message from her mother days after her participation in Miss Universe

The actress Bárbara Cayo dedicated a tender and motivating message to her daughter Alessia Rovegno a few days after her participation in Miss Universe and given that she was away from home for the New Year celebration.

“All the luck in the world to you, my literal queen, already approaching the semifinal stretch, Alessia Rovegno Cayo. Leaving Peru high ”, she read herself in the message that she attached to her on Instagram.

Barbara Cayo took the opportunity to dedicate an encouraging message to her daughter Alessia Rovegno. Photo: composition/Bárbara Cayo/Instagram

Alessia Rovegno dazzles with costumes by José de San Martín in Miss Universe

During the Miss Universe concentration, Alessia Rovegno caught the eye for wearing a significant costume that represents Peru. The model arrived at the facilities that will host her wearing an outfit inspired by Don José de San Martín.

His clothing consisted of a long night blue coat and red pants and a white shirt. Likewise, the embroidered national coat of arms could be seen on the back of the coat.

Users support Alessia Rovegno

A few days after the beauty pageant, Alessia Rovegno has also received the support of users on social networks, who were admired by the model’s beauty and even compared her to a Victoria’s Secret angel.

“She literally looks like a Victoria Secret angel”, “Wow! Peru did not disappoint!”, “Oh, yes, she is an angel”, “Spectacular a whole Victoria Secret”, “She is an angel in every way”, “She is an angel”, were some of the comments in the post.

Users call Alessia Rovegno an “angel”. Photo: Screenshot

Why didn’t Jessica Newton accompany Alessia to Miss Universe?

Jessica Newton He spoke about the criticism he receives for not being with Alessia Rovegno at the concentration of Miss Universe 2022. The businesswoman clarified that she does not usually go with her queens, as she prepares them to develop on their own.

“I have never led a queen by the hand. Alessia is an independent woman, mature and ready to compete” explained through social networks.