The largest opposition coalition “For the Future of Montenegro” and other opposition parties and movements are leading the parliamentary elections in the republic. Writes about it RIA News citing data from the Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) NGO.

It is noted that the entire opposition won 50.3% of the vote, and the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) – 33%.

At the same time, the leader of the coalition, Zdravko Krivokapic, announced the “fall of the 30-year regime” in Montenegro and thanked the citizens of the country for their support. His statement was broadcast on national television.

Parliamentary elections were held today. 540 thousand people out of about 620 thousand citizens have the right to vote in elections. Representatives of 11 parties and coalitions claim 81 seats in parliament.