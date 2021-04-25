V.A lot is going on in Offenbach’s city center. A long line in front of the supermarket, bustling youngsters with headphones, bottle collectors with large luggage. It’s half past eight, just before curfew, and everyone still has somewhere to go. Not far from the market square, where it smells of coffee and grilled meat, Rosa Zanrosso sighs behind the kiosk, because her shop is about to close. Financially this is a disaster, she says, because sales are made at night when the thirst is greatest. At least her ten-year-old daughter thinks it’s good: “Bring me a Capri sun!” She squeaks through the cell phone speaker. There are printouts on the counter, please wear a mask, no alcohol after 11 p.m., no lingering. All out of date, explains Zanrosso with a wiping gesture and points to the two largely wrinkle-free sheets: Now only these rules apply here, a general ban on alcohol and a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Livia Gerster Political editor for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Do the people lounging outside your kiosk adhere to it? Zanrosso conspiratorially: “The Bulgarians don’t adhere to anything!” They didn’t keep their distance, didn’t wear a mask. Zanrosso is so angry that she has to pull her own mask under her chin to emphasize her words. She also doesn’t know where they got the money for all the fines, she adds. The men let the police catch them every evening. Zanrosso, it becomes clear, doesn’t like any of this. She finally sees it in the news: On the Corona map, Offenbach stands out in dark red from the rest of Hesse. The current incidence is 320, and the numbers are just not getting any better, although there has been a curfew since the end of March.