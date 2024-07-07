The left won the second round of the French legislative elections this Sunday (7) | Photo: Andre Pain/EFE

The left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) won the French legislative elections on Sunday, securing the largest number of seats in the National Assembly, the country’s parliament, according to four exit polls. The National Assembly has 577 seats; 289 seats are needed to have the majority needed to choose the prime minister.

The coalition led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon obtained 160 to 215 seats, while the centrist bloc led by French President Emmanuel Macron obtained 150 to 180.

The National Regroupment (RN) party, led by Marine Le Pen and which was emerging as the favorite, ended up in third place, with 115 to 152 parliamentary seats, according to the average of surveys carried out by the Ifop, Ipsos, Elabe and Opinionway institutes.

These numbers represent a big surprise after the RN comfortably won the first round, with 33.15% of the votes, and was still ahead in the polls and in the latest projections for the composition of the National Assembly that were released until Friday, the last day of the electoral campaign.

In the first round, Le Pen’s party won the most votes: 33%. Mélenchon’s New Popular Front took 28% of the vote. French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist bloc finished third, with 20% of the vote.