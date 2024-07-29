Edmundo González greets voters after voting at a polling station in Caracas this Sunday (28) | Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña R.

An exit poll released early Sunday evening (28) showed that Edmundo González, candidate of the main opposition bloc to Chavismo, will be the new president of Venezuela.

According to Edison Research, a research institute that conducts exit polls in major US elections, González received 65% of the vote in the presidential election held this Sunday, compared to 31% for dictator Nicolás Maduro. The data was released by the Argentine website Infobae.

The survey interviewed 5,464 Venezuelan voters in 100 polling stations. A former diplomat, González inherited the position of candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) after the Maduro dictatorship confirmed the disqualification of María Corina Machado, winner of the opposition bloc’s primaries.

If these figures are confirmed, it will mark the end of 11 years of Maduro’s dictatorship in Venezuela and two and a half decades of Chavismo. However, the regime is known for electoral fraud and it is not known whether the count will reflect the data from the survey.

At the moment, the votes are being counted and the opposition denounces that the Chavista dictatorship is preventing access to the counting locations.