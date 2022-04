French President Emmanuel Macron| Photo: EFE/EPA/THIBAULT CAMUS

The current president of France Emmanuel Macron would be the winner of the second round of the presidential elections with between 55% and 58% of support, according to the Belgian newspaper “La Libre Belgique”, based on four exit polls carried out by polling institutes. French opinion. The candidate Marine Le Pen would have received between 42% and 45% of the votes, added the Belgian newspaper, which stressed that these results are only indicative and can change.

Although French law prohibits the publication of polls, partial results or estimates before 20:00 (local time, 15:00 GMT), foreign media, in particular the Belgian ones, which follow the presidential elections in the neighboring country with great interest, do not are subject to this restriction. These results come from internet surveys carried out by French opinion polls with citizens who are part of the electoral census and who had already voted before 5 pm (local time, 12 pm GMT), added “La Libre Belgique”.

Participation in the second round of the French presidential elections was 63.23% of the total electoral census at 17:00, two hours before the closing of the first polling stations, which represents almost two points less than in the first round, 15 days ago, and the lowest for that hour since 1969.