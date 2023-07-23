The predicted major right-wing victory in Spain’s general election appears to be turning into a draw between the left and right blocs late in the evening. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE now appears to be winning some seats, rather than the defeat predicted. With the support of his coalition parties, a new term as prime minister seems possible.
