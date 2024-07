Labour leader Keir Starmer arrives to vote at a London polling station on Thursday (4) | Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The polls for the general election in the United Kingdom, held this Thursday (4), have closed and an exit poll released early in the evening showed what surveys carried out during the campaign already indicated: the Labour Party should return to number 10 Downing Street (residence of the British Prime Minister) after a 14-year hiatus.

According to a survey by the Ipsos institute for the broadcasters BBC News, ITV News and Sky News, Labour would obtain 410 seats in the House of Commons (well above the 326 needed to have a majority), while the Conservatives, led by current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, would reach 131.

Next would come the Liberal Democrats, with 61. Reform UK, the right-wing nationalist party led by Nigel Farage that currently has just one seat in the House of Commons, would now have 13 seats, although polls carried out in June indicated that the party had a chance of coming out ahead of the Conservatives.

The party with the majority in the lower house of the British Parliament nominates the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. If the count confirms the exit poll results, Labour leader Keir Starmer will be the new British Prime Minister.

Sunak, who took office in 2022 after the resignations of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, came into the elections cornered by the poor performance of the British economy, which entered a technical recession in the second half of 2023, although it showed a slight improvement in the first quarter of this year.