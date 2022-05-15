The Christian Democrats (CDU) appear to remain the largest party in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where residents could elect a new regional parliament today. According to a forecast by the broadcaster ARD, the CDU can count on 35 percent of the vote. The Social Democrats of the SPD, the largest opposition party, are expected to reach 27.5 percent. The Greens get 18.5 percent, the right-wing populist AfD 6 percent, the liberal FDP 5 percent, according to the exit poll.

