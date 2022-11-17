Is Mick Schumacher’s exit the right decision? An analysis (and we ask for your opinion)

This morning we received the news that Nico Hülkenberg is the replacement for Mick Schumacher for 2022. It did not come as a complete surprise. Gunther Steiner had been very critical of the German driver for several months. Last year Schumacher was still a talent. Especially when compared to the intensely bad Nikita Mazepin.

Before we look at the sporting achievements to determine whether Mick Schumacher was rightly passed, let’s take a look at his Formula 1 career. Mick was very competitive in karts, but certainly not sensational. He mainly needed a year each time to get to the right level. Mick was always better the second season than the first. Logical, but there are plenty of Formula 1 talents who have already been there for the first year.

From Amersfoort

We see the same picture in the Formula 1 classes. In 2015 he starts in Formula 4 for Van Amersfoort Racing. In the ADAC championship he is tenth, a year later (before Prema) he is second in the ADAC championship, as well as the Italian F4 championship. Then, in 2017, Mick made the switch to Formula 3. There, again with Prema, he finished twelfth.

The following year, in 2018, he wins the F3 championship. Exactly the same thing happens in Formula 2, the first year he finishes twelfth, the following year he wins the F1 championship. Now we have to add that the competition was minimal and that a very young Yuki Tsunoda only had 15 points less, while the Japanese did experience his first year.

Test driver

In 2019 Mick Schumacher will be a test driver for Alfa Romeo during the Grand Prix of the Eiffel. Unfortunately, due to harsh weather conditions, he does not get to drive. Fortunately, he can lead the way during the Abu Dhabi GP that year Hare drive a few more laps.

2021 was a disaster year for Haas. The car was unusually slow. It is then difficult for Mick Schumacher to distinguish yourself. You can still deliver such a top performance, if you finish 15th, no one is watching.

Schumacher is doing very well compared to his teammate. The German can make a difference in the qualifications. In the end it is 19-3 for Schumacher. The times Mazepin was faster in qualifying was usually due to a mistake by Mick, such as the violent crash in Monaco in FP3. Now Mazepin was also pretty mediocre by F1 standards.

That is a recurring theme with Mick, he sometimes crashes. Think of the GP of Emilio Romagna (from the pit lane, of all places), the qualification of the GP France 2021 and the GP of Saudi Arabia, where he also crashed, this time after 8 laps in the guardrail. Crash barriers are not his thing, because he also crashed in Monaco and Jeddah in 2022.

Outages

Schumacher often refers to the many crashes and failures. If we look at the statistics, it is very good. In 2021 he fell out three times, in 2022 only twice. Perhaps the big problem is that Schumacher shows too few beautiful moments. He mainly drives his rounds very anonymously.

Then we arrive at his teammate Kevin Magnussen. That is a raw, unpolished and aggressive driver. A kind of Verstappen-light (he reminds the undersigned of Jos Verstappen). And the simple fact is that Kevin gets a lot more out of the Haas VF-22 than Mick.

In the qualifying match it is 15-6 for the Dane. In terms of points, Schumacher also loses out: 25 for K-Mag and 12 for Mick. Schumacher certainly gave his calling card during the GP of England (P8) and Austria (P6). If the opportunity arises, he can certainly drive. He showed it too little this year. Magnussen proves that much more is possible with the car.

Is Mick Schumacher’s exit justified?

Finally, we have Nico Hülkenberg and that is where the shoe pinches a bit. Nico is a great young man and an excellent driver. However, he has not competed in F1 for three years. His substitutions were more than great, but it is not that Hülkenberg’s talent is indispensable.

Where you still have a driver for the future with Schumacher, that is not the case with Nico. In terms of speed, Hülkenberg are both very evenly matched. Hülkenberg is a bit more careful and more ‘Button-esque’ in his approach. According to Haas, it is Nico’s experience that they chose him.

Then the floor is now yours, dear reader! What do you think of Mick Schumacher’s exit in favor of Hulkenberg? Is that a logical choice? Or did Schumacher need another year to mature? Let us know in the comments!

