Voters cast their vote at polling station in Tel Aviv | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

An exit poll released by Channel 13 projected that the coalition of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be the winner of the elections in Israel, whose voting ended at 22:00 (17:00 GMT) this Tuesday (1st). ).

According to the projection, Likud, Netanyahu’s party, and allied parties will win 62 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. The ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, is expected to win 54 seats. The official result should be announced throughout the night.

In June, with only a year into office, the Israeli government, then led by Naftali Bennett, decided to dissolve the Knesset and call for early elections, after losing a parliamentary majority. Tuesday’s election is the fifth in the country in less than four years.