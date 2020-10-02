Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Friday evening has been reopened to the entry and exit gates of Delhi’s metro stations closed on Friday evening due to protests by the Left and Bhim Army forces. Earlier, where traffic was stopped at some places due to large number of protesters, the entry and exit gate of Janpath metro station was closed.

Delhi Metro had said that according to this, trains will not stop at Janpath. While the exit gate of Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk has been closed.

Traffic in Connaught Place also saw an impact as protesters united. The traffic coming from the Ramakrishna Ashram on Panchkuiya Road was not allowed to turn towards the temple route. The carriages were turned right at the crossing of Ramakrishna Ashran.

Entry & exit gate for Janpath is closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. Exit gates for Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation pic.twitter.com/lcXLxNfqlf – ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Also read: Uma Bharati spoke to Yogi on Hathras scandal- We claimed Ramrajya …

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who reached Jantar Mantar to participate in the protest, said that the issue was not politically correct. Why do such incidents happen in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Rajasthan? There should not be any incidents of rape anywhere in the country.

Delhi CM said that the whole country wants that the culprits should be punished severely. Some people believe that an attempt is being made to save. At this time, the victim’s family needs all possible help.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar, who came to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar amidst the questions being raised on the police about the Hathras incident, said that he would go to Hathras. Chandrasekhar said- Our struggle will continue till the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh resigns and justice is not met. I request the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the entire case.

Significantly, on 14 September, a Dalit girl from Hathras was gangraped. It is alleged that after the gangrape, the accused had cut off the woman’s tongue and broke her backbone. After the victim’s condition worsened, she was taken to Delhi for treatment. But on Tuesday morning, the victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. The police of Uttar Pradesh have been accused of daub in the case.