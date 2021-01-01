new Delhi: The Delhi Metro has closed the exit gate of the Rajiv Chowk metro station on the first day of the new year in anticipation of a large gathering. At the same time, passengers have been allowed to interchange. Earlier, the exit gates of four metro stations of Delhi were closed, after which now they have been opened again.

Actually, on the occasion of New Year, a large number of people come to Connaught Place, Khan Market and other places for shopping, picnics. Due to the situation of Kovid-19, especially the recent redesign of the virus, the administration has urged people not to congregate at one place and avoid congestion. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, “The exit of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House has been closed. Permission to change entry and metro has not been given at these stations.

A senior official said that in the wake of the epidemic, it is necessary to follow the rules like wearing masks and maintaining proper distance. People should avoid gathering. The Delhi government had announced a night curfew on December 31 and January 1 from 11 am to 6 am so that the Kovid-19 and the more contagious new-form virus does not result in congestion during the new year.

Security update Exit gates of Rajiv Chowk metro station are closed. Entry and interchange is permitted at this station. – Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I Please Wear Mask (@OfficialDMRC) January 1, 2021

Read this also.

4 more people infected with Corona’s new strain, 29 have been positive so far

Sushant Rajput case: Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh made this claim regarding CBI investigation