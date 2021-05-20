Commercially available vaccines are effective against “all variants” of the coronavirus discovered so far. This was recalled this morning by the European office of the World Health Organization (WHO), whose regional director, Hans Henri Kluge, insisted in a press conference that it is necessary to “be prudent”, since the mutations that it may experience SARS-CoV-2 in the future are a “persistent threat” that will draw a scenario with “uncertainties” for a time. “Vaccines may be the light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot be blinded by that light,” Kluge said.

Each new variant that is detected raises fears that it may be immune to any of the vaccines available on the market, which would force important changes to be introduced in the immunization strategies underway. “Fortunately, it is not something that has happened,” explains Federico García, head of the microbiology service at Hospital San Cecilio (Granada). “It is true that some of the most worrying variants, such as the South African one, can cause mild clinical symptoms in people already vaccinated. This is because the variant somewhat reduces the effectiveness of the vaccine. But it is important to explain that the person continues to be protected against the most serious conditions ”, he adds.

The clearest example that all the experts give of what they usually call “vaccine escape” is the following: people who previously died or suffered long ICU admissions, although now they are ill, do so with very mild clinical pictures.

The WHO has reported that the new variant detected in India has already been identified in 26 of the 53 countries covered by its European office, mostly due to international travel to that area of ​​the planet, although there have already been cases of local transmission.

The last Update of the epidemiological situation of the variants of SARS-CoV-2 with the greatest impact and interest in public health in Spain, published every Monday by the Ministry of Health, does not include India among the worrisome variants (VOC, in its acronym in English), which are still three: the British, the South African and the Brazilian.

The first is the cause of 90% of cases in Spain, according to estimates made in the document based on diagnoses subjected to specific PCR tests and genetic sequencing. This variant, according to Health, is “more transmissible and probably more lethal although it does not seem to escape immunity.”

The other two variants of concern continue to represent a very small percentage in Spain, according to the document, between 0% and 7% of the cases according to the samples analyzed, corresponding to 12 autonomous communities.

The text defines the South African variant as “probably more transmissible and [presenta una] possibility of escape to the immune response acquired after natural infection or that generated by some vaccines ”. The Brazilian, for its part, presents a “possible increase in transmissibility and escape from the immune response.”

Across Europe, the British variant is also the one that dominates overwhelmingly and only the Brazilian has achieved a high circulation in the Umbria area (Italy).

The Update also includes another dozen of so-called variants of interest, among which it does include India, whose evolution is closely monitored by the epidemiological surveillance services, but which for now is not considered to pose a threat.