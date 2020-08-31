“ NOT e will flee our homeland, we will quickly flee into exile. But exile is also intolerable and cruel ”, wrote the Sudanese poet Al Wahhab Muhammad Yusef. He drowned early last week along with 46 other people in the sinking of their makeshift boat. They did not have the chance to be rescued before the intervention of the Libyan Coast Guard, like the 219 survivors that the crew of the Louise-Michel, chartered by British artist Banksy, has saved waters since leaving Spain on August 18.

The ship commanded by Pia Klemp, bête noire of the Italian extreme right, however, on Friday launched a distress message. Overloaded, with several dozen people crammed into lifeboats hanging from the hull, the 31-meter boat was no longer maneuverable. “They had been at sea for several days, they were exhausted, some were dehydrated, others were seasick and some suffered from hypothermia”, insisted, about the survivors, a volunteer on board the boat.

The crew of the Sea-Watch 4, chartered by the eponymous NGO in partnership with Médecins sans frontières and that of Mare-Jonio, of the Italian collective Mediterranea, immediately set the course in the direction of Louise-Michel. After too long a silence, the Italian coast guards, requested by Malta, finally intervened to recover, on Saturday afternoon, 32 women, 13 children and 4 men on trial. “The most fragile”. They also evacuated a corpse. The Sea-Watch 4 , meanwhile, arrived in the area in the evening, bringing on board nearly 160 people in addition to 201 rescued a few days earlier.

“We demand a safe place for all survivors”, launched the crew of Louise-Michel following the transfer of all the survivors. But, since the end of confinement and the resumption of rescues in the central Mediterranean by NGOs, the suspension of distribution agreements between European states, signed in Malta at the end of winter, has resulted in the recurrent refusal of Italy. and Malta to welcome the castaways.

SOS Mediterranean activists demand the “liberation” of a boat blocked by Italy

The last ship to experience it is the Ocean-Viking, by SOS Méditerranée. He was taken into custody by Italian authorities on July 22 “For technical reasons”, following the landing in Sicily of 180 exiles.

Since last weekend, on several beaches in France, SOS Mediterranean activists have been carrying out symbolic actions to demand his release and that of the other stranded ships, like the Sea-Watch 3 and the Alan-Kurdi, from the NGO Sea-Eye. This Saturday afternoon, for example, in the Old Port of Marseille, several dozen people remained stretched out for almost an hour, motionless, surrounded by life jackets, evoking the corpses of exiles that the States abandon to their fate. in Mediterranean.

“Is this the price to pay for the irresponsibility and the failure of European states? As mayors, Mediterranean and European citizens, we reject it and denounce these deleterious policies, declared in a joint forum, published this Friday, the new city councilor (union of the left) of Montpellier, Michaël Delafosse, and his Palermo counterpart Leoluca Orlando. We call for the immediate lifting of the detention measures affecting theOcean-Viking and all the rescue ships, for an immediate resumption of operations in the central Mediterranean! ”