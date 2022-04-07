The internationally recognized Yemeni President, Abdo Rabu Mansur Hadi, transferred all his powers to a Presidential Leadership Council, created to try to end the bloody conflict that began in 2014. In addition, Hadi relieved Vice President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar of his duties. . The Houthi rebels, who are facing government troops and allied forces, rejected the measures they referred to as an attempt to “promote a further escalation”.

Yemen’s president is stepping down amid international and regional efforts to end the seven-year war, which has caused the “worst humanitarian catastrophe in the world,” according to the United Nations.

In the midst of a two-month truce between the opposing parties, and sponsored by the UN, President Abdo Rabu Mansur Hadi, exiled in Saudi Arabia, reported that he is handing over his powers to a Presidential Leadership Council.

“I announce the creation of a Presidential Leadership Council to complete the tasks of the transitional period and I irrevocably delegate all my powers to the Council in accordance with the Yemeni Constitution and the Gulf initiative,” Hadi said in a speech delivered on April 7 at the Yemeni state television from Riyadh, where he is in exile.

The functions of the new Leadership Council

According to Hadi, the committee will be in charge of leading the negotiations with the Houthis, who control the north of the country, and lead “a comprehensive political solution”, which includes a transition period and general elections to elect a new president.

The Council is made up of eight members. Among them, representatives of the main factions loyal to the Yemeni government and the leader of the team, Rashad al-Alimi, who has served as an adviser to Hadi, has close ties to Saudi Arabia and the powerful Islah party, the Yemeni branch of the Islamist movement. transnational Muslim Brotherhood.

However, the body also includes the southern separatist leader and former governor of Aden, Eidarus al Zubeidi, who in recent years has rebelled against the central government to demand reforms.

On the other hand, because the entire Council also assumes the powers of the Vice Presidency, Hadi relieved Ali Mohsen al Ahmar of his duties, who until now held that position.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, allies of the internationally recognized president, would have had a role in the decision that they quickly welcomed with a promise of 3,000 million dollars in aid to the Government.

The new steps come as the United Nations pushes to restart peace talks, stalled since 2018.

Possible attempt to unite anti-Houthi factions

Analysts point out that this measure is aimed at unifying the anti-Houthi ranks, giving rise to more parties in decision-making. With Hadi effectively out of the equation and his controversial vice president relieved, the hope is that the Houthis will also be more willing to negotiate a solution to the conflict.

Riyadh, which has struggled to get out of the war in Yemen, urged the new Council to negotiate with the Houthis, backed by Iran under UN mediation “for a final and comprehensive solution.”

“This is an attempt, perhaps a last ditch effort, to reconstitute some semblance of unity within the anti-Houthi alliance. The problem is that it is not clear how these diverse individuals, many of whom have diametrically opposed views, can work together,” said Gregory Johnsen, a former member of the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen.

Houthis Dismiss New Leadership Council

Despite the possibilities exposed, the Houthi rebels considered that the new measure is a “desperate attempt (by the government that it does not recognize) to reorganize its ranks to promote a greater escalation of the war.”

“Our Yemeni people are not interested in illegal measures taken outside the borders of their homeland by an illegal party,” the spokesman and chief negotiator of the Shiite insurgent movement, Mohamed Abdulsalam, said on his Twitter account, after Hadi’s announcement, made from Riyadh.

File-Pro-Houthi fighters in Yemen visit the tomb of Houthi political leader Saleh Al-Samad, at Al-Sabeen square, in the capital Sanaa, on August 30, 2021. © AFP

Abdulsalam stated that the only way to move towards peace is to “stop the aggression, lift the siege and leave the foreign forces from the country”, referring to the Saudi-led military alliance.

The outbreak of the conflict

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the country’s capital Sanaa and ousted the government, after which the foreign coalition intervened.

The alliance seeking to defeat the Houthis was formed primarily by Sunni Arab states, including Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan. There are also Morocco, Sudan and Senegal.

But deep down, the Yemeni conflict pits the two powers in the Middle East against each other: Iran, which supports the Houthis, and Saudi Arabia, the country that leads the coalition in support of the pro-government forces.

However, the pro-Yemeni government side has its own internal divisions that have made the conflict even more complex.

The prolonged clashes leave at least 380,000 dead, according to estimates made by the UN until the end of 2021.

About 60% of deaths are due to indirect consequences of war such as lack of drinking water, famine and disease, according to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

With Reuters, AP and EFE