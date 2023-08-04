In this summer, with its daily horror news about the Ukraine war and the swelling global systemic conflict, the novel “Der Anfang vom Ende” by the exiled Russian Mark Aldanov (1896 to 1957), which was published in German for the first time eighty years after it was first published, is both captivating and topical reading, because it in the run-up to the Second World War, depicts the interdependence of Europe’s democracies with totalitarian Soviet Russia, capturing a strikingly contemporary attitude to life.

Aldanow, who was born Mark Landau into an Austrian-Jewish family of sugar manufacturers in Kiev, emigrated to Paris after the October revolution, but also lived in Berlin and became known for his historical-philosophical novels and essays. In the years 1936 and 1937, his “beginning of the end” caused a diplomatic delegation from Moscow to advertise in Paris for a rapprochement and, in view of the fascisms in Italy, Spain, and especially in Hitler’s Germany, found open ears. Aldanov’s ambassadors are experts on Europe with fragmented biographies and repeatedly come across scenes and traces of their earlier lives in Paris. Therefore, the topographically and historically precisely mapped tome of 650 exciting pages is ideal as a holiday reader in the French capital, where Europe’s splendor and danger are always present.