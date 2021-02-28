“Seeing the series about my life was a very rare and fascinating experience. A series in my opinion entertaining. With the result I feel good, but very exposed; because all my sins and all my vices, also some of my virtues, they are there on the screen, “said Chilean writer Isabel Allende after looking at the first chapters of the series that will tell her life in three episodes, Isabel, a production entirely made in Chile and whose rights he bought the US signal HBO, which arrives in Latin America in June.

The fiction tells the intimate story of the successful author (The Japanese Lover, The House of SpiritsI know Inés del Alma Mía) are some of its most celebrated titles) and it will hit the screens of one of the largest television networks worldwide: it will be broadcast from March in the United States, as announced this week, and it is expected to be broadcast later. in Latin American countries.

“It seemed to us that the story of Isabel Allende should be told in a respectful way, making a careful portrait of his life, with its lights and shadows, to relieve her of the place that she deserves, “anticipated executive producer Isabel Míquel. It is also known that the leading roles will be in charge of Chilean actors.

Actress Daniela Ramírez plays the writer in the story, which follows her in exile, at her beginning in journalism and literature and accompanying her daughter Paula in her illness. Nestor Cantillana, meanwhile, plays her first husband and father of her two children, Miguel Frías. It is a production made entirely in Chile. The direction is by Rodrigo Basáez and the script is by Jonathan Cuchacovich.

Although Allende did not actively participate in the production, Isabel it has your explicit approval.

