The Turkish public prosecutor’s office has demanded up to 35 years imprisonment for journalist Can Dündar, who lives in exile in Germany. His lawyer, Abbas Yalcin, confirmed this to the German Press Agency on Wednesday. The next day of the trial is December 4th.

The indictment accuses Dündar of supporting terrorism and “military or political espionage”. The background to the proceedings is a newspaper report from 2015, in which the newspaper “Cumhuriyet” published secret information that was supposed to prove the government’s arms deliveries to rebels in Syria. At that time Dündar was editor-in-chief of “Cumhuriyet”.

Dündar was sentenced to more than five years imprisonment for betrayal of secrets for the publications in 2016, and was acquitted of allegations of espionage.

The Supreme Court in Ankara, however, overturned the ruling in 2018 and declared that new proceedings against Dündar would have to be expanded to include espionage. (dpa)