The background

Nikita Mazepin with the support of the sponsor Uralkali – a company owned by his father Dmitry specializing in the extraction and processing of potassium – he climbed the car formulas up to F1 in 2021 together with Mick Schumacher at the wheel of Haas, a team of which Uralkali became title sponsor precisely in conjunction with the Russian’s arrival at the court of the team led by Gunther Steiner. The outbreak of war in Ukraine following the invasion of Russia led to F1 distancing itself from the country which initiated the offensive. The Russian Grand Prix was canceled from the calendar and Haas immediately disengaged from Uralkali and Mazepin replacing him with Kevin Magnussen.

A year of ‘purgatory’

In 2022, therefore, Nikita Mazepin was unable to race in Europe due to sanctions ordered at the federal level against Russian pilots, who were able to continue racing only as neutral pilots and after completing a document in which they took a clear distance towards military actions by Russia. A document that, for example, Daniil Kvyat did not want to sign by giving up his seat in the WEC and racing in Nascar (this year he will race in the World Endurance Championship with the Prema team in the LMP2 class). Mazepin kept himself in training competing in races in Asia also not only at speed, but also on dirt roads.

The end of exile

Yesterday the General Court of the European Union has revoked some sanctions against Nikita Mazepina sentence that will allow the driver born in 1999 to travel to the Old Continent and to relaunch his career in the European championships. “I am very happy with this decision which gives me hope to resume my professional career in international motor racing”the words of a relieved Mazepin reported by the news agency AFP extension (Agence France Presse). The Tribunal ruled that Mazepin “is in no way involved in the aggression suffered by Ukraine and does not exercise any activity in economic sectors that provide a substantial source of income” to Russia. In motivating its decision, the court said that the European Council did not “provided compelling evidence” that prove that the former Haas pilot “should be considered still related to the father.”

The conditions

Since the EU had sanctioned Nikita Mazepin since his father’s company had “activities in economic sectors which constitute a substantial source of income” for Russia the ruling specifies that Mazepin he cannot compete for a team that has ties to his father or someone already sanctioned by the EU. “In case of hiring” in F1 or in another motor sport that takes place on European territory, Nikita Mazepin “must undertake to race under a neutral flag and to sign the drivers’ commitment required by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile to this end”.