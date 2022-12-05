Every day the family of Cecilia Monzón remembers their daughter. Seven months ago the women’s rights defense lawyer was murdered in Cholula, in the State of Puebla. Her death was a blow not only to a four-year-old boy whose mother was taken from him, it was also a devastating blow to her parents and her sister who loved her dearly. After a femicide, the relatives become indirect victims of the violence that devastates the country, a violence that tears apart the lives of women and that devastates an entire universe of affections and relationships.

Juan Andrés Monzón, Cecilia Pérez and Helena Monzón arrive at the meeting one late summer afternoon in Barcelona ready to tell what these months of pain and mourning have been like. Juan Andrés and Cecilia do not usually speak to the press, they have preferred that their youngest daughter, Helena, who is also a lawyer, be the spokesperson for the family in these difficult times. The opportunity to meet them helps to better understand who Cecilia Monzón was in the words of her parents: “Since she was little, Ceci always defended her classmates,” says her mother, excited about her. The father remembers that his daughter and he shared the character. “I am open with everyone, just like Cecilia daughter”, says Juan Andrés Monzón. “And the boy is just like her, he greets everyone,” adds her sister.

Custody of Monzón’s son has opened another legal front because the boy’s father, former PRI politician Javier López Zavala, is also the main suspect in his femicide. López Zavala was linked to the process and is waiting for the trial against him to begin. Along with him are also linked his nephew, Jair ‘N’, the architect of the shots Silvestre ‘N’ and the former secretary of the politician, Santiago ‘N’. On May 21, Monzón was shot to death by two subjects who were traveling on a motorcycle when she was driving in her truck. The attack was investigated by the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office as a femicide.

Although the Monzóns have provisional custody of the child, parental authority continues to belong to the father, something that the family is seeking to reverse. The lawyer had already denounced López Zavala for abandoning the minor and non-payment of alimony. Only one day before his murder, he denounced on social networks that the politician hid his assets so as not to pay and that the authorities had left his case in a drawer due to the influence that López Zavala had in the Prosecutor’s Office. The complaints that Monzón had filed were key for the authorities to arrest the former deputy last June.

Cecilia Monzón, lawyer murdered in Puebla, at the age of 37. RR H.H.

The increasing violence in the State and the threats that the family received when they arrived in Puebla were decisive in requesting a precautionary measure in the Superior Court of Justice of Puebla that would allow the child to travel with his family and live in Spain. One day after the arrest of López Zavala, Helena Monzón denounced on social networks the persecution of the car in which she was traveling. “They’re following us right now, they’re probably trying to scare us, although it’s probably something else,” she said then. Until now it was not known, but her mother was traveling with her at that time. “That was terrible, we went through a lot of anguish,” says Cecilia Pérez. “How is it possible that after all the pain of losing a daughter, they put even more pressure on you? It is barbaric ”, denounces the woman.

Since then, the family has moved quickly and with the utmost secrecy, without raising suspicions and with the diplomatic support of the Spanish Embassy in Mexico. “From one day to the next we took the first flight because we were afraid that the other party would appeal,” says Helena Monzón. “We had to fly direct and there weren’t enough places”, she recounts. “We left with our clothes on and on different flights,” adds Juan Andrés Monzón.

The entire family has dual nationality: Spanish and Mexican, as does Monzón’s son who also has a Spanish passport. Helena Monzón, Cecilia Pérez and the little one flew together to Madrid, while Juan Andrés Monzón and two of his sisters-in-law did so hours later on another flight to Barcelona. “We even brought my grandson’s dog with us,” says Cecilia Pérez. “Where the boy goes, the dog goes and lies down with him. She protects him”, says the grandfather.

“Our greatest fear was that they would prevent us from traveling because at any moment they could bring you an international child abduction lawsuit, although we had a precautionary measure won in Mexico, the Spanish authorities had not been informed. We had a lot of certified documents and the support of the consulate until the last moment”, explains Helena Monzón. “But until you pass the control here [España] With the child, you really are not calm”, answers the grandmother. “When I opened the door of my house, I said ‘My God, thank you.’ It was mental torture and our hearts were in a fist”, comments the boy’s grandfather.

The family continues to demand that both the authorities and public opinion not close the case because those involved are in pretrial detention. There is still a long way to go in the courts to achieve justice. “This is not closed, what we are looking for are maximum sentences for the detainees,” says the sister. On the other hand, they denounce that the mother of López Zavala is demanding parental authority visits to be able to see the child. “Asking for visits just because you have parental authority and you have the right to request them when you have never exercised that paternity and when your mother does not even know the child, is procedural temerity,” says the lawyer. “The visits of that man, being generous, only lasted 15 minutes every so often. He never had an interest in the child, ”she says.

Feminist collectives and women’s groups have organized protests outside the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office these months to demand justice for Cecilia Monzón. Hilda Rios (EFE)

In reaction to the fight in the courts over the custody of the child, a group of legislators from Puebla proposed a new initiative to first suspend the parental rights of the alleged feminicides in the State of Puebla and, if the sentence is confirmed, withdraw it definitively. The measure has been dubbed the Monsoon Law and it is still waiting to be voted in plenary session for its approval. “It is frustrating that they do not take away their parental rights from these men, so many mothers who suffer and go through this. They are the executioners of the mothers of these children and it is extremely important that the children are taken care of”, affirms Cecilia Pérez.

She decided that her first daughter should bear her name and now, in honor of all the work she did, the family has decided to create a foundation in the name of Cecilia Monzón to support women victims of sexist violence in Puebla and in other states of Mexico. . “We have naturalized violence against women and we cannot accept that they kill 11 women every day”, says the mother. “Behind these deaths, society is also harmed because their children, their parents, are harmed. Behind the femicides there are thousands of broken families”, says Cecilia Pérez.

