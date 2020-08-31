Although France is strictly secular, Paris has never questioned the sectarian system in Lebanon, criticizes the Lebanese exile, Rima Tarabay.

taz: Ms. Tarabay, as an environmentalist, how did you react to the disaster of the explosion in Beirut on August 4th?

I was in Beirut and since then I have been thinking: We were still missing that! After the Israeli bombing in 2006, we already had the oil spill on the coast. This time the cause is the culpable negligence of the government authorities, who knew that explosive chemicals had been stored in the port for years. I consider what happened to be indicative of the state in which Lebanon finds itself.

In what way?

A denominationally structured political caste prevents the formation of a functioning state. I used to be myself for the prime minister (Rafik Hariri, d. Red.) worked and was with an extremist party (Forces libanaises, ed.). But I have changed and now I take part in the demonstrations myself.

What is your change of opinion?

Lebanon’s main problem is its system, which was created in the 19th century and then from 1920 onwards. The division of power and posts to the religious communities was unfortunately approved by France (then protecting power, d. Ed.) In order to protect its allies, the Christian Maronites. It is this system of denominational power-sharing that has led to civil war and today’s impasse.

Rima Tarabay lives in Paris and works for the NGO Ecotown. She is considered to be the influential voice of the Lebanese in exile in France. From 1992 she was an advisor to the Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. In 2014 she founded the feminist Lebanon Association for Women. The majority of her lives in Paris, but took part in rallies against the regime in Beirut.

Why did the end of the Lebanese civil war in 1990 not allow a new beginning?

Since 1992 it has been in the constitution that elections that are independent of the denominations must be organized. However, this was never implemented because Lebanon was occupied by Syria and Israel. Even after the end of control by Syria in 2005, the parties and also the government of Rafik Hariri and later that of his son Saad refused to implement the constitutional mandate. That is why there is still a Christian president, a Sunni prime minister, et cetera. The consequences are catastrophic. So let’s start our “revolution” with finally respecting the constitution. It provides the legal basis for secular elections.

French President Macron will travel to Lebanon again on Monday. You live in Paris and expect humanitarian and political support from France. Isn’t that a tightrope walk between solidarity and interference?

So far, President Macron’s criticism has remained superficial. Is he ready to admit the mistakes his predecessors made? Although France is a secular country, it has never questioned the sectarian system in Lebanon. But it is up to the Lebanese to make changes anyway. I don’t want France or anyone else to intervene. The October 17th protest movement was a hope and may continue. Only the people can implement changes. The foreign powers must realize, however, that they have long allowed the sectarian and corrupt system in Lebanon to do their thing.